Giving Veterans with Disabilities a Better Higher Education

CHAMPAIGN- There is now a dedicated center for Veterans with Disabilities to get a higher education. The Chez Family Foundation Center for Wounded Veterans in Higher Education was dedicated today.

U.S. Senator, Mark Kirk (R-IL) released a statement saying the Center's dedicated staff provides support services to help veterans with disabilities realize their potential through educational innovations and research breakthroughs.

In April 2015, Senator Kirk and individuals from his Battle Buddies initiative, a statewide support group to inspire and motivate individuals who have suffered health setbacks or are disabled, climbed stairs at the University of Illinois’ Timothy Nugent Hall. Garrett Anderson, who attended this Battle Buddies event, is currently enrolled in the Rehabilitation Counseling master's program at U of I where he also serves as a Graduate Assistant in the Chez Family Foundation Center for Wounded Veterans in Higher Education.

Anderson is a retired Sergeant from Champaign who served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army from 1998-2006.