Urbana police investigate theft at local business

URBANA - The Urbana Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a theft that happened last month.

Urbana police say the theft took place at Pard's Western Shop sometime between September 5 and September 6. Police say a person or persons forced their way into a locked semi-trailer in the parking lot and stole about $30,000 in clothing, house-related items, and other merchandise.

The Urbana Police Department is asking anyone with information on this theft to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide more details as they become available.