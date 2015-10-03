American Red Cross Responds to Rantoul Fire

Champaign – Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to a house fire in Rantoul.

The fire happened in the 1500 block of Eater Drive on Thursday, October 1. Two adults and four children are being given a place to stay along with food, clothing, and emotional support.

The American Red Cross that serves Central Illinois helps more than 200 families annually after a disaster threatens to destroy their lives.

