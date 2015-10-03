Springfield Undergoing Various Road Construction Projects

SPRINGFIELD – The City of Springfield Office of Public Works announces several streets in town are scheduled to start or continue construction on Monday, October 5.

Several streets will begin the process of being resurfaced. This work is anticipated to last up to two weeks, weather permitting. These roadways include:

Adams between 11 th and Wheeler

and Wheeler Capitol between Martin Luther King Jr. and Wheeler

Edwards between Martin Luther King Jr. and Wheeler

Jackson between Martin Luther King Jr. and 19 th Street Railroad tracks

Street Railroad tracks Cook between Martin Luther King Kr. And 19 th Street Railroad tracks

Street Railroad tracks Enos between 5 th and 6 th Streets

and 6 Streets Edwards and 4 th and 7 th Streets

and 7 Streets Cook between Rosehill and Amos

Governor between Jackson and Stange and Feldkamp to Amos

Jackson between Governor and Stange

Stange between Jackson and Edwards

Edwards between Strange and Rosehill

McLean Lane

Another group of streets will be under construction to remove and replace sidewalks and accessible ramps. This construction is anticipated to last up to two months, weather permitting. This includes the following roadways:

Walnut between Vine and Williams

Vine between Walnut and Pasfield

Williams (south side of Williams between MacArthur and Walnut)

MacArthur between Williams and Fayette

Fayette between English and MacArthur

Concrete patching will continue on Washington Street from Chatham Road to Veterans. This work is anticipated to last up to two months, weather permitting.

Work will also continue on Loveland from Laurel to South Grand to rehabilitate the brick pavement and to remove and replace curb and gutter. Curb and gutter will be removed and replace, and driveways will be replaced where necessary. Bricks and old patches will be removed, and a brick surface will be reinstalled.

Natchez Trace and Franklin Park Subdivision will remain under construction to repair and/or replace sewer lines. This work is anticipated to last up to two months, weather permitting.

Oil and chip maintenance will also continue along various streets in the city. That maintenance will last up to two weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to be aware of these construction areas and reduce speed around them. Officials also ask motorists and pedestrians to be mindful of workers and equipment. Alternate routes should be taken if necessary.