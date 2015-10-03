Preparing for Hurricane Joaquin

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – Residents from central and southern Illinois are preparing to assist with preparations for Hurricane Joaquin.

The American Red Cross is deploying five Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV’s) and driving teams to North Carolina. Even if the hurricane doesn’t make landfall, heavy rainfall and flooding is expected from South Carolina to Maine.

Driving teams and ERV’s are deploying from Springfield, Bloomington, Moline, Peoria, and Quincy. Two of the volunteer drivers are from Central Illinois. They are Derrick Williams from Decatur and Dick Vogel from Clinton.

ERV’s are used to pre-position supplies like cots, food, bottled water, and cleaning supplies before a storm hits then distribute supplies after the disaster. In addition to the hurricane preparation, the American Red Cross is assisting with 14 active disaster across the US and around the world.