Allison's TD Grab With :10 Left Sends Illini Past Huskers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Quarterback Wes Lunt hit Geronimo Allison with a 1-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left in the game to lead Illinois past Nebraska Saturday, 14-13.

Illinois (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) trailed by 10 at the half and never led until Allison's late touchdown catch. Placekicker Taylor Zalewski converted the extra point after missing two first-half field goals.

Lunt finished the day 23-45 for 251 yards and two touchdowns, the first a 22-yarder to Marchie Murdock early in the final quarter.

Allison caught eight passes for 91 yards and the winning touchdown.

Nebraska (2-3, 0-1 Big Ten) led 10-0 at the half.

Backup Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo led the Cornhuskers with 70 yards on seven carries and a touchdown.

The win was Illinois' first against Nebraska since 1925.