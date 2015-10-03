EIU Gets First Win in Rout of Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jalen Whitlow threw for two touchdowns and Devin Church caught a touchdown pass and ran for two more as Eastern Illinois broke into the win column with a 40-16 victory over winless Austin Peay Saturday.

The Panthers (1-3, 1-0 Ohio Valley) scored 27 points in the second quarter and led 34-10 at halftime.

Whitlow was 15 of 30 for 266 yards, finding Church from 21 yards out and Isaiah Nelson with a 31-yard strike, both in the second quarter.

Church scored from 13 yards out to cap the opening drive, then capped the second-quarter scoring spree with a 1-yard dive. Church finished with 12 carries for 81 yards and Shepard Little added 19 carries for 96 yards, including a 6-yard dash for a touchdown to open the second-quarter barrage.

Kendall Morris ran 74 yards for a second-quarter touchdown for Austin Peay (0-5, 0-2) and had 141 yards on 25 carries.