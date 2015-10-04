Red Cross Assists at Springfield Residential Fire

SPRINGFIELD – American Red Cross volunteers responded to a home fire on Sunday, October 4.

Volunteers were on the scene of a residential fire in the 1300 block of Denison Drive in Springfield. The organization is assisting one adult and four children. They will be provided shelter, food, clothing and other necessities.

The Red Cross reminds residents to prepare against fires by getting a smoke alarm and creating a fire escape plan in the event that disaster strikes.

Additional information about Red Cross fire safety and preparedness is available here.