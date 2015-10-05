St. Elmo woman dies after being struck by car

FAYETTE COUNTY - Fayette County authorities say one woman has died after a crash involving a car and pedestrians during the early morning hours of October 5.

Authorities say two individuals were walking eastbound on Route 40 near County Road 1950E shortly after 12:00 a.m. when a car, also traveling eastbound on Route 40, struck one of the pedestrians. The struck pedestrian, identified as Crystal Schnider, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:12 a.m. by Fayette County Coroner Bruce Bowen.

Bowen says an autopsy will be performed in Effingham later today. This incident is under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Fayette County Coroner's Office. We will provide more information as it becomes available.