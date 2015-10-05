Sangamon County Highway Department to begin pavement sealing project

SANGAMON COUNTY - Sangamon County Highway Department officials have announced that pavement work on a highway will begin on October 6.

Officials say crews will apply a pavement sealant on County Highway 17, between Washington Street, Illinois Route 97, and County Highway 22. This project is expected to last until October 9, weather permitting.

Officials add that lane reductions will be in place throughout the duration of the project. Motorists are asked to use caution, slow down, and seek alternate routes, if possible. For more information, call the Sangamon County Highway Department at (217) 535-3070.