Central Illinois families invited to "Boo at the Zoo"

DECATUR - Central Illinois families are being invited to Scovill Zoo for a night of fun during "Boo at the Zoo" this October.

During Boo at the Zoo, visitors will be able to visit treat stations throughout the zoo, and can enjoy animal encounters, festive decorations, the Fright Night Express Train, and the Endangered Species Carousel. We've included a list of times and dates that residents can enjoy this event below:

- October 17 and 18: 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

- October 23: 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

- October 24 and 25: 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

- October 26 through October 30: 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

- October 31: 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Admission to these events is $4.50 for those who are collecting treats, $3.50 for those who aren't collecting treats, and free admission for kids under two years of age who are not collecting treats. The train and carousel rides will cost $2.50 and $2, respectively.

For more information, call (217) 421-7435 or visit www.scovillzoo.com.