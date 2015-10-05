Third annual C-U Oktoberfest kicks off October 10

CHAMPAIGN - Central Illinois citizens are invited to take part in the third annual C-U Oktoberfest celebration on October 10.

The event will be held in downtown Champaign at the corner of Neil Street and Washington Street from 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, local and traditional German beers, themed foods, and more. Additionally, children's activities, such as cookie decorating, a bounce house, and face painting, will be available from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The cost to attend this event is $5, and proceeds from this year's event will benefit children and adults with developmental disabilities through the Developmental Services Center. For more information, visit www.cuoktoberfest.org.