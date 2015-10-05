Decatur Fire Department responds to fire at middle school

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says a storage building on Stephen Decatur Middle School's campus was extensively damaged by fire Sunday night.

Officials say firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 1 Educational Park at about 8:23 p.m. Upon arriving, firefighters say they found a storage building on fire, and that the roof had already been burned through. Crews brought the fire under control at about 8:36 p.m.

Authorities say one firefighter was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment of a sprained ankle, and that no other injuries or deaths were reported. The building sustained an estimated $45,000 in damage, and $2,000 worth of damage to the building's contents.

This incident is still under investigation by the Decatur Fire Department. We will provide more information as it becomes available.