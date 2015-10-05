UIS hosting 13th annual Lincoln Legacy Series

SPRINGFIELD - The University of Illinois - Springfield has announced that its 13th annual Lincoln Legacy Lectures will be held on October 15.

This year's event will take place from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Brookens Auditorium on the UIS campus. Officials say this series brings in scholars from across the country to present lectures, and that this year's topic is "Lincoln and Voting Rights."

Officials also say doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and that while seating in the auditorium is limited, additional seating will be available in the Public Affairs Center. Additionally, those who are unable to visit the campus to attend this event will be able to watch online by visiting www.uis.edu/technology/uislive.html.

This event is free and open to the public, and no reservation is required. For more information, call (217) 206-7094 or visit http://www.uis.edu/cspl/.