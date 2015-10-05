EIU hosting free suicide prevention conference

CHARLESTON - Eastern Illinois University officials say they will host a suicide prevention conference on October 20.

The event, titled "The Thomas A. Bonine Suicide Prevention Conference," will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. Officials say this event aims to help students who are struggling with depression.

Attendees will be able to participate in break-out sessions focused on how to talk to individuals who are having a mental health crisis. This event is free and open to the public.

If you are interested in attending, you are asked to register online by October 12 by visiting http://www.eiu.edu/counsctr/machform/view.php?id=12601. For more information, call (217) 581-7786.