Decatur Municipal Band inviting residents to Annual Fall Concert

DECATUR - The Decatur Municipal Band has announced it will host its Annual Fall Concert on October 6.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. Officials say well-known trumpeter Ronald Romm will make a guest appearance with the band.

For more information about the Decatur Municipal Band, visit http://www.decaturil.gov/band/band.html.