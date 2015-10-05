Illinois American Water awards grant to fire departments throughout state

ILLINOIS - Illinois American Water officials say 62 fire departments throughout the state will receive their share of a $49,600 grant being awarded through the organization's 2015 Firefighter Grant Program.

Officials say the grant program was started in 2010 as a way to help provide assistance to fire and emergency organizations.  Money awarded through the program is used to buy protective gear, firefighting tools, training materials, communications equipment, and more.

We have included a list of central Illinois fire departments receiving a share of the grant below:

Arcola Fire Protection District
Carroll Fire Protection District
Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District
Pesotum Fire Protection District
Savoy Fire Department
St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department
Tolono Fire Protection District
Tuscola Fire Department
Urbana Fire Rescue Services
U of I Willard Airport Fire Department
Lincoln Fire Department
Lincoln Rural Fire Department
Cincinnati Fire Protection District
City of Pekin Fire Department
North Pekin Fire Department
Schaeferville Fire Department
Dunlap Community Fire Protection District
Limestone Township Fire Protection District
Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District
Peoria Fire Department
West Peoria Fire Protection District
Pontiac Fire & Rescue
Saunemin Fire Protection District

For more information, visit www.amwater.com.

