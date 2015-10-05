Illinois American Water awards grant to fire departments throughout state

ILLINOIS - Illinois American Water officials say 62 fire departments throughout the state will receive their share of a $49,600 grant being awarded through the organization's 2015 Firefighter Grant Program.

Officials say the grant program was started in 2010 as a way to help provide assistance to fire and emergency organizations. Money awarded through the program is used to buy protective gear, firefighting tools, training materials, communications equipment, and more.

We have included a list of central Illinois fire departments receiving a share of the grant below:

Arcola Fire Protection District

Carroll Fire Protection District

Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District

Pesotum Fire Protection District

Savoy Fire Department

St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department

Tolono Fire Protection District

Tuscola Fire Department

Urbana Fire Rescue Services

U of I Willard Airport Fire Department

Lincoln Fire Department

Lincoln Rural Fire Department

Cincinnati Fire Protection District

City of Pekin Fire Department

North Pekin Fire Department

Schaeferville Fire Department

Dunlap Community Fire Protection District

Limestone Township Fire Protection District

Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District

Peoria Fire Department

West Peoria Fire Protection District

Pontiac Fire & Rescue

Saunemin Fire Protection District

For more information, visit www.amwater.com.