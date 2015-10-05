Macon County Health Department hosting flu vaccination clinic

MACON COUNTY - Macon County Health Department officials say they will host an adults-only flu vaccination clinic on October 7.

This clinic will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Long Creek Fire Department in Mt. Zion. The price of the vaccination is $35, and individuals who wish to attend are asked to bring an insurance card, cash, or check.

Additionally, vaccines are also available at the Macon County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

For more information, call (217) 423-6988 ext. 1333.