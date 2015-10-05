Reconstruction Project On Broadway Avenue

URBANA- The reconstruction of Broadway Avenue will begin Wednesday, October 7, at 7:00 am. Broadway Avenue from north of Kerr Avenue to south of Oakland Avenue will be fully closed. It will be partially closed from south of Oakland Avenue to Country Club Road.

Broadway Avenue between Kerr Avenue and Stebbins Drive and Kerr Avenue between Broadway Avenue and Division Avenue will be open to through traffic starting at 7:00 am.

Access to residences on Broadway Avenue will be maintained at all times.

For more information about the reconstruction, visit http://urbanaillinois.us/projects/broadway-avenue--reconstruction-project.