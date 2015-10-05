DECATUR- International Walk to School Day is Wednesday, October 7. Safe Kids Macon County, Macon County Health Department, FedEx, Decatur Police Department, and Decatur Fire Department will join students around the county as part of the Safe Kids Walk This Way safety program.

The event is held to promote safer walking and bicycling to and from school. Students at Dennis Lab School will be carrying banners and form a “walking school bus” leading to school at 8:00 am on October 7.

Every day, 44 children are hit by a car in the United States. Pedestrian safety and creating safer routes for children walking and bicycling to school are of great importance.