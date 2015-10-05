Residents invited to Women of Law Enforcement Career Fair

CHAMPAIGN - Central Illinois women who wish to pursue a career in law enforcement are encouraged to attend the Women of Law Enforcement Career Fair on October 17.

This career fair will be held at Parkland College's Student Union Building from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to speak with police officers and deputies about potential careers that can be sought in the law enforcement field.

In addition to gaining information on a potential career, attendees will also be able to enjoy demonstrations and special appearances from K-9 units, and kid-friendly activities will be available for children in attendance.

This event is open to the public, and is hosted by the Champaign Police Department, Urbana Police Department, Champaign County Sheriff's Office, Parkland College Police, and University of Illinois Police Department.