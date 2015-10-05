Mound Rd. Undergoing Road Work

DECATUR – Decatur engineering officials announce West Mound Road will be undergoing road work beginning Tuesday, October 6.

Crews will be milling and then paving the affected portion of road. This work will take place on Mound from Greenridge Drive to MacArthur Road. It will cause the partial closure of the aforementioned area starting at 6 AM and continue until approximately 6 PM on Tuesday, as well as Wednesday, October 7.

The work is anticipated to last during those time periods on Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, practice extreme caution and be prepared for delays through the work zone.