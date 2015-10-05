Danville Police Investigating Edgewood Shooting

DANVILLE – The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, October 4 in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

Criminal Investigation Commander Jane McFadden reports officers were called to the area at around 10:57 AM on Sunday morning. They were responding to reports of a subject who had been shot. A 32-year-old Danville man was transported by ambulance to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

This incident is under investigation by the Danville Police Department. Anyone with information should contact the Danville authorities at 217-431-2250 or contact Crime Stoppers 217-446-TIPS.