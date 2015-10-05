Lincoln Museum Presenting Spooky, Fun Activities

SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum will be hosting the annual “Spooktacular Evening with Abe” on Saturday, October 17.

Historical characters will be “haunting” the museum, which will be given special eerie lightning and music for the evening. Children will have the opportunity to dress up in costume and win prizes. There will also be spooky storytelling in the Union Theater, a scavenger hunt, craft and games, as well as a special showing of “Ghosts of the Library.”

Children must be accompanied by adults. Adults in costume are asked to refrain from wearing masks or hoods.

Festivities will begin at 6 PM on Saturday, and the event will wrap up at 8:30 PM with an appearance by magician Richard Landry and his special assistant Snowball the Bunny.

Refreshments will be provided. The museum’s gift shop will also be open during the evening.

This event is free for members of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation. Other attendees will have to pay $10 per family to make a reservation. Reservations can be made by visiting www.presidentlincoln.illinois.gov and clicking on “Special Event Reservations.”