APL hosting Halloween party for dogs

SPRINGFIELD - The Animal Protective League has announced that it will host a Halloween party for dogs and their owners on October 10.

APL officials say the party will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Stuart Park in Springfield. Attendees will be able to enjoy a paw-painting booth, a spray-on tattoo booth for dogs, and a buried treasure booth, where dogs will be able to dig for treats in a sandbox made just for them.

Additionally, a variety of vendors will be on site to showcase their products and services for dogs. The first 100 attendees will receive a gift bag, and kids in attendance will be able to hang out in the children's activity area.

APL officials say your pet must be older than six months of age, be well behaved and comfortable around large crowd of people and other animals, must be on a leash, and have all current shots and proof of a current rabies vaccination. Attendees are limited to two dogs per person.

Admission costs $3, and this event will be open to the public. For more information, visit www.apl-shelter.org.