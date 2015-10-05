Budget Crisis Hurts Domestic Violence Programs

Decatur – The state budget crisis is creating financial issues for domestic violence programs.

Macon County is second only to Cook County in the number of domestic violence cases reported each year. But Dove, which operates a domestic violence shelter in Decatur, is worried about the impact of a loss of state funding if the crisis is not resolved by January.

“If we stop getting payments we’ll be into our line of credit by December,” Dove’s Tammy Wilcox told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “It’s very serious. We’ve already shut down one program. We’ve already cut some hours for some staff.”

No decisions have been made as to whether cuts will be needed. “If there’s not a budget we’re all going to have to be looking at that. Us and all kinds of other social service programs,” stated Dove’s Teri Ducy.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Dove is sponsoring some upcoming candle lighting ceremonies to honor domestic violence victims. The dates and locations are: