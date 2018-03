CHAMPAIGN -- A tough road game against undefeated Iowa might get even tougher. Bill Cubit said Monday afternoon it's very doubtful that starting running back Josh Ferguson will play Saturday.

Ferguson hurt his shoulder in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Nebraska, and did not return.

Freshman Ke'Shawn Vaughn should get the bulk of the carries if Ferguson can't go. Vaughn rushed for 98 yards on 24 carries against Nebraska, and has 328 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.