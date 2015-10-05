Ditching Work taking place on 29th St.

DECATUR – Crews will be working on South 29th Street starting Tuesday, October 6, in order to perform ditching work.

This work will take place in the 100 block of South 29th Street, between East Main Street and East Wood Street. The work will cause the closure of the area beginning at approximately 8 AM and continuing until 3:30 PM.

A detour route will be in place during those times. The route will go from East Main Street to Acorn to 29th Street and 29th Street to Acorn to East Main Street.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speed and use caution while traveling around the work area.