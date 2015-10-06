Decatur City Council to consider proposal to bring new hotel to the city

DECATUR - The Decatur City Council is set to consider an agreement that could help bring a new hotel to the city's east side.

Under the proposed agreement, the city would share 50 percent of the current hotel use tax with Evergreen Hospitality LLC over five years for a new Hampton Inn hotel at 2225 South Mt. Zion Road. Should all approvals be obtained, officials say construction could begin as early as this year.

Council members also say this project is expected to provide 110 temporary construction jobs and 30 permanent jobs once construction is completed. The Decatur City Council will formally consider the agreement during a scheduled meeting on October 19.