USDA releases weekly crop report

ILLINOIS - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its weekly crop report for Illinois.

USDA officials say corn harvest throughout the state is now 50 percent complete, and that soybean harvest is 49 percent complete. Corn harvest saw a 20 percent increase from last week, and the soybean harvest completion number is 18 points higher than the five year average.

Corn condition throughout the state was rated 13 percent excellent, 43 percent good, 29 percent fair, 10 percent poor, and five percent very poor. Soybean condition was rated 12 percent excellent, 48 percent good, 26 percent fair, 10 percent poor, and four percent very poor.

Officials also say winter wheat planting is ahead of last year's numbers and the five-year average, at 22 percent completed.