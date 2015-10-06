Sand Creek Conservation Area to temporarily close on October 10

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District has announced that Sand Creek Conservation Area will be temporarily closed on October 10.

Officials say the area will be closed while the Decatur Running Club holds a seven-mile train run event. The closure is expected to last from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., with the area re-opening after the event concludes.

For more information, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.