Illinois Treasurer eliminates Bright Directions fees

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs has announced that families who wish to save for college through the Bright Directions 529 plan will no longer be required to by set-up or maintenance fees.

Frerichs says a newly negotiated contract will eliminate the $10 set-up fee and $3 quarterly maintenance fee. He also adds that the cuts will take effect on November 15, and that more than 104,000 accounts will benefit.

Individuals who have a Bright Directions account are able to invest in higher education without paying taxes on earnings, and can spend those earnings on qualified expenses at various institutions. For more information, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov.