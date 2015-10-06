Parkland College to host Student-Parent Information Night

CHAMPAIGN - Parkland College officials say they will host Student-Parent Information Night on November 5.

This event will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Parkland Student Union. Officials say the night will be designed to give high school students and their parents information about programs offered at the college, as well as information on financial aid, admissions, student life, and transferring credits.

Parkland staff will also be on hand to answer any questions, and attendees will be able to register to win a $250 scholarship for Parkland.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, or to RSVP, call (217) 353-2002 or email admissions@parkland.edu.