Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum field trip grants available

SPRINGFIELD - The Winnick Family Foundation has announced that it is offering field trip grants to area schools through the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

Officials say the grants will be awarded to public and private schools with a low-income enrollment above 30 percent, and will be used for field trips for students in grades four through 12. In addition to receiving the grants, chosen groups will also receive free admission to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The deadline to submit an application for a grant is October 15. For more information, or to apply, visit http://bit.ly/Winnick2015.