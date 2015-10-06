"Internet Essentials" program expands to include community college students

Posted:

DECATUR - Comcast officials say their "Internet Essentials" high-speed Internet program has been expanded to community college students in Illinois.

Officials say they will visit with Richland Community College students in Decatur on October 6 to provide more information about this program.  Eligible families and students are able to receive Internet service at their homes for about $10 a month, and can buy a computer for around $150.

Community college students in Illinois who receive a Pell Grant may be eligible to participate in this program.  For more information, visit www.internetessentials.com.

