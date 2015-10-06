Senator Andy Manar Working to Release Emergency Call Center Money

ILLINOIS - Senator Andy Manar says he's also working to release money due to emergency call centers around the state. On Friday, WAND News reported the state collects fees from surcharges on your phone bill. And that's money that's supposed to go directly to 9-1-1 call centers.

But as the budget stalemate continues, the state is not giving the call centers the money. Some call centers are even at risk of laying off employees because of a lack of money.

Senator Manar says he's working to pass legislation to get the state to release that money.