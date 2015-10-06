Illinois Conservation Police Officers seize Java Macaque

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - Illinois Conservation Police say they seized a Java Macaque from a central Illinois resident on October 5.

Authorities say their investigation into reports that a person was in possession of one of these primates led to Illinois Conservation Police Officers responding to homes in Macon County and Cumberland County on October 5. Officers say they found one person in Cumberland County to be in possession of a Java Macaque, and seized the animal. Officials say no violation was found by officers responding to Macon County.

The primate, which is illegal to possess in Illinois under the Dangerous Animals Act, has found a temporary home at the St. Louis Zoo. IDNR officials say efforts are being made to find the animal a new home.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and Illinois Conservation Police Captain Jim Mayes names of individuals involved in this case, or possible charges, have not yet been released. We will provide more information as it becomes available.