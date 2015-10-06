Artification Projects to begin in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Downtown Springfield, Inc. announces the next series of Artification projects are set to begin this week in downtown Springfield.

These projects include a mural, as well as a creative crosswalk in the downtown area.

Local muralist Troy Freeman will start painting the work on the west wall of the building located at 406 East Adams Street in preparation for a Farmers Market design. Officials say the mural will depict a rural farm setting with crops and the Springfield skyline in the background. The mural is expected to be completed by the end of this year’s market on October 31.

Springfield Art Association (SAA) Education Director Erin Svendsen and Prairie Art Alliance (PAA) Gallery Director Corrin McWhirter will paint the first creative crosswalk on the west crosswalk of Sixth and Washington. This crosswalk will depict a Lincoln Family Abbey Road design.

DSI Executive Director Victoria Ringer says this next phase of the Artification projects are more than examples of great public art.

“Other cities have found benefits to them that include better way-finding for visitors, a more vibrant and attractive area for development and even enhanced pedestrian public safety,” Ringer explains.

Mayor Jim Langfelder commented that these projects give areas more vibrancy and showcase Springfield’s attractions and “a sense of who we are as a community.”

This phase of the project was funded by the City of Springfield’s Central Area TIF and spearheaded by DSI’s Image and Design Council and the Springfield Art Association. SAA plans to release a “Call for Artists” to award the four other crosswalks that will be designed. These final locations of these crosswalks have yet to be determined.

More creative crosswalks could also be created through private donations if the opportunity arises.