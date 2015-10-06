Red Cross Holding Disaster Training in Effingham

EFFINGHAM – The American Red Cross says they will be holding Disaster Relief Volunteer Training for Effingham and its surrounding communities on Saturday, October 24.

Officials say they want communities to be better prepared to respond to future local, area or national disasters. According to the Red Cross, nearly 75 volunteers responded to invitations to assist with disasters in early 2014 after the January ice storm.

Two classes will be taking place on October 24. One is titled “Disaster Cycle Services: An Overview,” while the other is titled “Shelter Fundamentals.”

Disaster Cycle Services is a required class for all Red Cross Disaster Relief volunteers. This course is designed to help volunteers understand the services provided and their role in the response. Completing this course allows volunteers to attend other classes, as well as learn about area volunteer opportunities.

Anyone who has previously completed Disaster Cycle Services is not required to retake the class.

Shelter Fundamentals educates volunteers on how to set up, operate and close down a disaster shelter. New participants must complete the previous class before participating in this one.

Participants also do not need any prior training or experience to attend the introductory class.

Disaster Cycle Services will take place from 10 AM – noon, and Shelter Fundamentals will take place from 1 – 5 PM. Participants are instructed to bring a lunch.

These classes are free of charge and offer a variety of roles to those interested in volunteering. Additional information about Red Cross opportunities will be available at the class. The class sizes are, however, limited to the first twenty people in attendance. A wait list will be started for future classes if these classes fill up.

Those interested in registering in advance should contact Ginger Clark by email at ginger.clark@redcross.org or by phone at 309-677-7272, ext. 7221 and mentioning the classes.

These classes will be taking place at the Effingham City Fire Station, located at 505 West Fayette in Effingham.