1 injured in 7-vehicle crash on I-74

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person was injured in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Champaign County Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash happened at mile post 174 at about 1:05 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, ISP officials say a 2013 Isuzu box truck was traveling east on I-74 when, for an unknown reason, the driver crashed into stopped and slowed traffic that had been backed up by a crash about one mile ahead.

Troopers say the driver of the truck, a 26-year-old male from Bloomington, struck multiple vehicles and was ejected from the truck. The driver was transported to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

This incident is still under investigation by Illinois State Police. We will provide more information as it becomes available.