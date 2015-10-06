Yields Better Than Expected

Warrensburg – Heavy rains last spring forced late planting and created concerns regarding yields. But in Macon County yields may end up slightly above average.

“Been a great harvest so far,” Tim Stock of the Macon County Farm Bureau told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.

Yields for corn are running at or above average across Macon County. The same with bean yields.

“We’re hearing anywhere from 200, 250 all the way up,” Stock said. “Bean yields anywhere from 50 on up. Hearing 80 and above.”

While the size of the crop looks good prices remain soft and some farmers may decide to hold on to their crops for the time being.

“They will go in the bin and they may hold for a while looking for some higher prices to hopefully get up to where they can meet their expenses,” said WAND Farm Editor David Brown. “Right now we’re still below the cost of production on prices.”

The harvest in Illinois is about 50% complete. In Macon County some farmers have already completed their work.