Goodwill bringing survival training to central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries officials say they are teaming up with the ALICE Training Institute to bring active shooter survival training to central Illinois on October 7 and 8.

This two-day training course aims at teaching participants proactive survival strategies during active shooter or violent intruder incidents. ALICE officials say this course is useful for law enforcement, schools and universities, businesses, hospitals, and places of worship.

Individuals who complete the training will receive ALICE Training certification, and will gain access to exclusive ALICE resources. For more information about this training program, visit www.alicetraining.com.