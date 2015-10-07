Single-vehicle crash on I-55 causes temporary lane closure

LOGAN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say a portion of I-55 southbound was temporarily closed due to a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Troopers say this crash happened near mile post 131 at about 5:53 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into this crash, authorities say a 2007 Freightliner Truck Tractor was traveling on I-55 when it left the roadway on the right side, lost control, and overturned onto the passenger side.

Troopers say the driver was not injured, and that the right lane of I-55 southbound near mile post 131 was closed for about two hours. The investigation into this crash continues.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.