Central Illinois kids invited to attend "School's Out" Day Camp

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced that it will host a "School's Out" day camp for children ages five through 13 on October 12.

This event will be held at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center from 6:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Participants will enjoy activities including games and a trip to Overlook Adventure Mini Golf. Those who wish to attend should also bring a sack lunch. An afternoon snack will be provided.

The cost to attend this day camp is $37, with a 15 percent discount for each additional sibling. For more information, or to register, call (217) 429-3472.