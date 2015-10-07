CICBC hosting blood drive in Decatur

DECATUR - Central Illinois Community Blood Center officials are encouraging citizens to attend a blood drive at Decatur Memorial Hospital on October 14.

The blood drive will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the CICBC Bloodmobile outside of Decatur Memorial Hospital. In order to donate, you must be 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds, and have last given blood on or before August 19, 2015. Additionally, you must also present a valid photo I.D. or CICBC Donor Card.

To register to donate, call (217) 241-7550. For more information, visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.