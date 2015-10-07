Red Cross volunteers respond to flooding in South Carolina

ILLINOIS - American Red Cross officials say several trained volunteers from the Central and Southern Region have traveled to South Carolina to help communities affected by flooding and rainfall.

Red Cross officials say they are working to help the thousands of people who have been impacted by the recent flooding. More than 30 shelters have been opened throughout South Carolina, and crews are still working to rescue people from flooded neighborhoods.

Officials say Illinois volunteers supporting the relief effort include the following:

- Dick Vogel, Clinton

- Tony O'Leary, Davenport

- Barb Gill, Flora

- Ron Hodel, Normal

- Don Crouch, Peoria

- Marsha Smith, Princeville

- Dave Smith, Princeville

- Derrick Williams, Springfield

For more information about American Red Cross relief efforts, visit http://www.redcross.org/mo1.