Decatur to reduce amount of fluoride in public water supplies

DECATUR - Decatur officials say they will reduce the amount of fluoride in public water supplies in response to recent action from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials say the amount of fluoride will be reduced from 1.05 parts per million to .7 parts per million. The change is being made in response to findings from "Public Health Reports / July–August 2015 / Volume 130," which state that including fluoride in public water supplies can help prevent tooth decay, and the reduced fluoride level will still provide benefits will reducing the risk of dental fluorosis, among other findings.

Decatur could save an estimated $14,000 each year as a result of the reduced amount of fluoride needed. For more information about the city of Decatur, visit https://www.decaturil.gov/index.html.