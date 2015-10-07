Illinois officials warn of scam targeting businesses

ILLINOIS - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is teaming up with Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan to warn residents of a new scam that targets businesses.

White says a firm called "Illinois Council for Corporations" is contacting businesses throughout the state in order to collect a $125 fee to fill out an "Annual Minutes Records Form." White says corporations are not required to file a "Minutes Records Form" or pay such a fee with any private entity or the state.

White adds he recommends that businesses do not reply to the solicitation. Madigan also says businesses targeted by this scam should file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office.

If you would like to file a complaint in relation to this solicitation, call the Illinois Attorney General's Office Consumer Fraud Bureau at (800) 243-0618 or visit http://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/.