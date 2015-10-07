Lawsuit filed against Villa Grove School Board

URBANA - A former superintendent of Villa Grove School District has filed a federal lawsuit against the district for alleged breach of contract and violation of her constitutional right to due process.

According to a release from Langacker Law, Ltd., Dr. Mary Ann Manos has filed a federal lawsuit against the Villa Grove School District. Dr. Manos served as superintendent from 2013 until July 2015.

The release states that Dr. Manos allegedly had her 14th Amendment right to due process violated "as a consequence of the Villa Grove School Board holding a termination hearing for her dismissal without providing her with an accurate list of charges, and opportunity to respond to the charges made against her, or even the right to present evidence on her own behalf."

WAND contacted the Villa Grove School Board, which declined to comment. We will provide more details as they become available.