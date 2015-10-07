Effingham Library Celebrating Reopening

EFFINGHAM – Effingham Public Library officials announce they will holding a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by family fun activities, on Friday, October 16.

The library, previously known as the Helen Matthes Library, opened its door in mid-September after a nine month remodeling of the former Fifth Third Bank building. This remodeling and relocation caused the library to grow from 13,000 square feet to 27,000 square feet.

Its new home on 200 North Third Street in Effingham includes a larger children’s area with its own dedicated programming room, a computer lab for classes, study rooms, a 150 seat auditorium and more public computers.

The library’s reopening on October 16 will feature extended hours and activities for families. S’mores will be served in the programming room to compliment the Downtown Chili Fest also taking place that night. Other activities will take place all over the library.

The event will start at 5 PM and go until 8 PM, with the ribbon cutting taking place at 6 PM.

Questions can be directed to the library by phone at 217-342-2464 or by email at info@effinghamlibrary.org.